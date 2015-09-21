UPDATE 2-Profits near flat at two of China's Big Five banks, pressures persist
* Two of China's Big Five post near-flat annual profit growth
Sept 21 UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd :
* UKCPT acquires 67.1 million stg Ventura Park Industrial Estate in swap transaction with Segro Plc
* Acquired Ventura Park in Hertfordshire for 67.1 million stg through a swap transaction with Segro Plc
* Deal also comprises sale to Segro of a 298,850 sq ft Asda distribution centre in Northampton for 31.0 million stg
* UKCPT paid 36.1 million stg difference from its existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Two of China's Big Five post near-flat annual profit growth
* Company and sino-africa mining international l had on 24 march 2017 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement