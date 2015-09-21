BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria reports FY pre-tax profit 185.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
Sept 21 Brighter publ AB :
* Acquires company behind jDome Bike Around
* Has offered to acquire 100 pct stake in Division By Zero AB (publ) through a share issue equivalent to 2.70 shares in Brighter per 1 share in Division By Zero
* Says acquisition of Division By Zero expands its IP portfolio with unique technology for, among other things, feedback human response to targeted stimuli
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)