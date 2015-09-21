BRIEF-Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure
* Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure to "unlock substantial shareholder value"
Sept 21 Waco International Holdings Ltd:
* Announces its intention to float on JSE main board
* Listing will facilitate partial realisation of interests of PE consortium led by Ethos Private Equity
* Rand Merchant Bank, Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc, Standard Bank appointed joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners
* First dividend to be declared and paid is expected to be the final dividend for the 2016 financial year (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure to "unlock substantial shareholder value"
* Hedge fund investor David Einhorn pressures GM to boost stock price, wants company to create 2 share classes - CNBC, citing dow jones Further company coverage: