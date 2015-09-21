Sept 21 Waco International Holdings Ltd:

* Announces its intention to float on JSE main board

* Listing will facilitate partial realisation of interests of PE consortium led by Ethos Private Equity

* Rand Merchant Bank, Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc, Standard Bank appointed joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners

* First dividend to be declared and paid is expected to be the final dividend for the 2016 financial year