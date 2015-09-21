BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria reports FY pre-tax profit 185.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
Sept 21 Zeltia SA :
* Says the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Pharmamar announce the start of phase II clinical trial with Yondelis (trabectedin) in patients with meningioma, a type of brain tumor Source text for Eikon:
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)