UPDATE 5-Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
* Executives see scope to lure Middle East shoppers online (Adds comment from Middle East venture capitalist)
Sept 21 The Oslo Bourse said on Monday:
* Experiencing technical problems with distribution of real time indices and news messages through millennium. Indices are not updating
* News is distributed through other channels. We are working on solving the problem and will get back to you when we have more information Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Executives see scope to lure Middle East shoppers online (Adds comment from Middle East venture capitalist)
* FY gross turnover of HK$206.2 million versus hk$1.02 billion