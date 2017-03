Sept 21 Biosynex SA :

* Reports H1 operating profit of 0.5 million euros ($564,550.00) versus loss of 0.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 net income is 0.3 million euros versus a loss of 0.9 million euros a year ago

* Announces a revenue target of 22 million euros in FY 2015 (up 7 percent compared to pro forma 2014) and an operating result of 1 million euros

