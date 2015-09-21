Sept 21 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Signs through its subsidiary Be Solutions Solve, Realize & Control SpA a 5 years contract (2015-2019) for provision of ICT services with a primary Italian Insurance Company

* The 4.3 million euros ($4.86 million) contract concerns outsourcing of maintenance and evolution of application platform supporting core business of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)