Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 21 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :
* Signs through its subsidiary Be Solutions Solve, Realize & Control SpA a 5 years contract (2015-2019) for provision of ICT services with a primary Italian Insurance Company
* The 4.3 million euros ($4.86 million) contract concerns outsourcing of maintenance and evolution of application platform supporting core business of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order