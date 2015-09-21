Sept 21 Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Regional Media to modernise its operational model and initiates statutory personnel negotiations

* Says negotiations apply to all publication employees of regional media, with exception of papers published in Lapland

* Says Alma Manu Oy, a printing and distribution company of regional media, is not included in negotiations.

* All in all, negotiations apply to 500 people.

* Says according to preliminary view of Alma Regional Media, number of employees may be reduced by a maximum of 85 man-years after planned actions

