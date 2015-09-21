Sept 21 Schaeffler presentation slides

* Aims to start trading on stock exchange on Oct. 5

* Bookbuilding to start on Sept. 28, pricing to be set on Oct. 2

* Aims to reduce net debt to around 2.2 times EBITDA by year-end, less than 1.5 times by 2018 versus 2.8 times at June 30, 2015

* Expects positive reaction to debt reduction from S&P and Moody's

Further company coverage: