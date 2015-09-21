Sept 21 Haikui Seafood AG :

* Public share buyback tender offer successfully completed

* Offer by Haikui Seafood related to a total of up to 1,027,600 non-par value bearer shares corresponding to up to 10 percent of company's share capital

* As a result, company will own 921,346 treasury shares amounting to 8.97 per cent of total share capital