Sept 21 Affecto Plc :

* Affecto concludes the personnel negotiations in Finland

* Will reduce 32 positions, 25 in Affecto Finland Oy and 7 in Karttakeskus Oy in addition to 7 temporary yearly lay-offs in Karttakeskus Oy

* Originally, Affecto estimated its labor requirements to reduce by up to 50 employees

* Will make restructuring expense provision of about 950,000 euros ($1.1 million) in Q3 15

