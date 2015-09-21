PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 21 Synergy Health Plc
* Offer update and reconvening of court meeting and general meeting
* As at close of business on 18 sept 2015 there has not yet been a decision on ftc's request for a preliminary injunction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
March 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: