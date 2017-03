Sept 21 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Signs contract to install Latin America's first proton therapy center in Argentina

* Equipment and services that will be supplied by IBA are worth between 35 million euros and 40 million euros ($39.6 million and $45.3 million) to IBA

