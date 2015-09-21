BRIEF-• Moneygram and Ant Financial announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
* Moneygram and ant financial announce expiration of hart-scott-rodino waiting period
Sept 21 Cxense ASA :
* Announced execution of definitive agreements to acquire Ramp Holdings Inc's media business
* Acquisition consideration is $4.5 million in cash and $5.5 million in Cxense shares, subject to certain adjustments, to be paid upon closing, as well as two revenue growth dependent earn-out payments settled in Cxense shares 12 and 24 months after closing
DUBAI, March 28 At least some of the proceeds from the sale of Souq.com to Amazon.com will be invested back in the business, the co-founder of the Middle East online retailer said on Tuesday.