BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria reports FY pre-tax profit 185.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
Sept 21 Le Noble Age SA :
* Announces its intention to repurchase all or a part of its net share settled bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due January 3, 2016 (2016 ORNANEs)
* Will conduct, via Oddo & Cie, sole dealer manager, a reversebookbuilding process to collect indications of interest from holders to sell their 2016 ORNANEs, outside of the United Stated of America
* Repurchase proposal starts today and should last until market close on Sept. 22
Source text: bit.ly/1gF9OLU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)