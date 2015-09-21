Sept 21 Le Noble Age SA :

* Announces its intention to repurchase all or a part of its net share settled bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due January 3, 2016 (2016 ORNANEs)

* Will conduct, via Oddo & Cie, sole dealer manager, a reversebookbuilding process to collect indications of interest from holders to sell their 2016 ORNANEs, outside of the United Stated of America

* Repurchase proposal starts today and should last until market close on Sept. 22

