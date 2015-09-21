Sept 21 RSA Insurance Group Plc :

* RSA Insurance Group Plc offer talks terminated

* Zurich has terminated discussions with RSA regarding a possible offer

* Trading results for July and August have been positive and ahead of our expectations

* Zurich has confirmed to RSA that due diligence findings were in line with their expectations

* While process had not been finally concluded, they had not found anything that would have prevented them from proceeding with transaction on terms announced on 25 August 2015

* Zurich's interest in acquiring RSA, which was announced on 28 July 2015, was unsolicited

* We have announced sale of our Latin America business