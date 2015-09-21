UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 21 PureCircle Ltd
* FY15 sales increased US$26.4m (26 pct) to US$127.4m.
* FY15 gross margin increased US$3m to US$39.4m (FY14 US$36.6m),
* Recorded a US$4.1m net profit in FY15, a US$1.8m (78 pct) improvement on FY14.
* On 30 September 2016 William Mitchell, company's CFO, will be stepping down from board and retiring from business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.