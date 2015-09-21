Sept 21 Promsvyazbank :

* Approves bond issue programme for up to 50 billion roubles ($752.39 million) with up to 10 years maturity period

* Says approves bond issue programme for up to $100 million with up to 10 years maturity period Source text: bit.ly/1iHX4pG, bit.ly/1OoOhFZ

($1 = 66.4550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)