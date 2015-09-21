UPDATE 2-Profits near flat at two of China's Big Five banks, pressures persist
* Two of China's Big Five post near-flat annual profit growth
Sept 21 NASDAQ OMX Tallinn:
* Clearstream Banking Luxembourg S.A. Clients increases stake in Pro Kapital Grupp to 24.57 pct from 10.87 pct Source text: bit.ly/1L0cgLj
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Two of China's Big Five post near-flat annual profit growth
* Company and sino-africa mining international l had on 24 march 2017 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement