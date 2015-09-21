BRIEF-Tecnoinvestimenti buys remaining stakes in units Ribes and Assicom
* Board approves the acquisition of the minorities of subsidiaries Ribes and Assicom, obtaining as a consequence the full control of the two units
Sept 21 Mondo TV Suisse SA :
* Signs license agreement with Calidra B.V, a Dutch company for world distribution (Asia excluded) of Calimero brand
* Agreement includes also contracts for distribution of Gris and Carnaby Street brands
* Each license agreement to expire on December 31, 2019 and envisages a commission payed to Mondo TV Suisse for its services
