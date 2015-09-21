Sept 21 Mondo TV Suisse SA :

* Signs license agreement with Calidra B.V, a Dutch company for world distribution (Asia excluded) of Calimero brand

* Agreement includes also contracts for distribution of Gris and Carnaby Street brands

* Each license agreement to expire on December 31, 2019 and envisages a commission payed to Mondo TV Suisse for its services

