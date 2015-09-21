UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 21 Volkswagen works council chief Bernd Osterloh says
* Backs CEO Winterkorn, must wait for results of EPA investigations
* If CEO was personally responsible for alleged manipulations he would step down Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.