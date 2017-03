Sept 21 Cbo Territoria SA :

* Announces that Social Security Systems of Mayotte decided to acquire one of the buildings of Cbo Territoria's new business center

* This operation of property development represents a revenue of 22.9 million euros ($25.7 million) over 2 years Source text for Eikon: [ID: nACT41343] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)