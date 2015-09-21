Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 21 Streamwide SA :
* H1 operating loss 0.3 million euros ($336,150.00) versus loss of 1.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 0.1 million euros versus loss of 0.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MEJPmg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order