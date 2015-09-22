Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Attacq Ltd :
* Net asset value per share ("navps") adjusted for deferred tax increased by 17.9 pct to r18.98
* Net rental income increased by 47.6 pct to r954.0 million
* Super-Regional mall of Africa is on track to open in April 2016 and is expected to act as a strong catalyst for demand
* Gross revenue 1 312 935 million rand versus 876 850 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.