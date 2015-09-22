Sept 22 Attacq Ltd :

* Net asset value per share ("navps") adjusted for deferred tax increased by 17.9 pct to r18.98

* Net rental income increased by 47.6 pct to r954.0 million

* Super-Regional mall of Africa is on track to open in April 2016 and is expected to act as a strong catalyst for demand

* Gross revenue 1 312 935 million rand versus 876 850 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)