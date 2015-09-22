Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 22 Comptel Oyj :
* Received order from Italian customer belonging to global operator group for FlowOne fulfillment licenses and related services
* Says value of deal is approximately 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order