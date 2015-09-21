BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says welcomes dusting off of NAFTA
* Bank of Canada Governor says in era where will probably be some changes to trade architecture, welcomes "dusting off" of NAFTA
Sept 21 Stratcorp Ltd
* Changes to the board
* Krishni Pillay and Richard Botha have been appointed as independent non- executive directors of Stratcorp with effect from 18 September 2015
* Henk Engelbrecht has tendered his resignation as group financial director and executive director
* Henk Engelbrecht has tendered his resignation with effect from 30 September 2015
* Company has commenced process to appoint a new gfd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gordhan case against Guptas starts (Adds analysts, details, background)