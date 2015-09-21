Sept 21 Stratcorp Ltd

* Changes to the board

* Krishni Pillay and Richard Botha have been appointed as independent non- executive directors of Stratcorp with effect from 18 September 2015

* Henk Engelbrecht has tendered his resignation as group financial director and executive director

* Henk Engelbrecht has tendered his resignation with effect from 30 September 2015

* Company has commenced process to appoint a new gfd