Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 21 Keyrus SA :
* H1 current operating income 3.1 million euros ($3.5 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 1.7 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order