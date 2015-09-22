Sept 22 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Reports H1 operating loss amounting to 5.36 million euros ($6.00 million) (2.66 million euros for the first half of 2014)

* Cash used in H1 operating activities amounting to 8.11 million euros, compared to 2.38 million euros for the first half of 2014

* Cash balance stood at 37.22 million euros at the end of June 2015

* Guidance for the net cash burn (net of net equity raised during the year) for FY 2015 is 10-12 million euros

* In the coming months, the company expects to update the market on the study status of the phase III osteonecrosis trial, currently running in five European countries

* In the coming months, the company expects to report on safety in eight patients in the phase IIa spinal fusion trial

