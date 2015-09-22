Sept 22 Warteck Invest Ltd :

* Plans to increase its share capital to finance further growth

* Proposes to increase the share capital of the company from currently 1,485,000 Swiss francs by issuing up to 49,500 fully paid registered shares with a par value of 10 Swiss francs each to 1,980,000 Swiss francs ($2.0 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1LsBPTW

