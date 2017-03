Sept 22 Pierrel SpA :

* Pierrel Pharma informs that Univet, licencee of GOCCLES("Glasses for Oral Cancer - Curing Light Exposed - Screening"), through its branch Univet Optical Tecnologies North America, has signed contract with Patterson Dental Canada Inc.

* Patterson Dental Canada Inc. is committed to sale of at least 600 GOCCLES devices per year, for guarantee of exclusivity to Patterson on the Canadian market