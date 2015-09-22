Sept 22 Innofactor Plc :

* Updates its strategy

* Says target is to grow profitably by achieving over 10 pct EBITDA every year in 2014 to 2017

* Says target is to grow profitably by achieving an average annual growth of 25 to 35 pct in 2014 to 2017

* Says target is to grow profitably by keeping cash flow positive and by securing solid financial standing in all situation Source text for Eikon:

