Sept 22 Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal said on Tuesday:

* Polymetal had agreed to settle Kyzyl put option for a net consideration of $68 million;

* Net settlement significantly increases the likelihood of a meaningful special dividend for the current year;

* Polymetal shares subject to the put option arrangement will be transferred from Sumeru Gold B.V. to financial group Otkritie;

* Otkritie will become the owner of 7.4 percent of Polymetal shares.