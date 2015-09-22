Sept 22 Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge :

* Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge reorganising and improving profitability

* Changes will result in over -staffing

* Targeted that around 100 staff will accept voluntary severance package

* Says one-off costs and future profitability effects of measures will be clarified during Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)