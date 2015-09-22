Sept 22 Aa Plc
* Overall revenue reduced 1.4% to £484.6m as a result of
decline in income from insurance services
* 5.9% reduction in group trading ebitda to £199.2m
* Distorted by factors amounting to more than £15m which
were not in last year's results
* Refinancing increased finance costs in period to £202.2m
of which £87.4m were exceptional
* We now propose total dividends of approximately £55m or 9p
per share for full year and declare an interim dividend of 3.5p
per share
* Government recently and unexpectedly decided to increase
insurance premium tax by 58% from november
* Impact on aa is that it is likely to create additional
churn in both insurance and roadside assistance
* Expect savings of at least £40m per year to be generated
once we have delivered restructuring
