Sept 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* Pre-close trading update for six months ending Sept. 30, 2015

* Expectations for full year remain unchanged

* This reflects lower cheese costs and an improved performance from our spreads and butters business in second half

* Sale of Dairy Crest's dairies operations on track to complete in 2015