Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Agasti Holding ASA :
* Says has decided to initiate a process with the aim of divesting the activities in the subsidiary Agasti Capital Markets AS(ACM) and the activities in ACMs associated agent in Sweden, Navexa Securities AB (Navexa)
* Transaction is carried out by Agasti transferring all the companies that make up the operational activities to the newly established subsidiary Obligo BX Holding AS (Obligo BX), of which Blackstone acquires 34 pct
* Agasti will own the remaining 66 pct in Obligo BX
* Says disposal of the activities in Agasti Capital Markets AS and Navexa Securities AB will reduce the number of employees within the Agasti Group from about 90 to about 50 Source text for Eikon:
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.