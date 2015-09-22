Sept 22 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA

* Says Tecnocom and Scytl have been awarded a 11.9 million euro ($13.3 million) contract by the Ministry of the Interior to count votes in general elections in Spain in Dec. Source text: bit.ly/1V75GHs

