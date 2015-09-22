Sept 22 Paynova AB :

* Proposes EGM resolves on new issue of up to 53,333,333 shares at 0.40 Swedish crown per share

* Shareholders to have preferential rights to subscribe for shares issued

* Three old shares entitle to subscribe for one new share

* Subscription of new shares shall take place during the period from and including Oct. 22, 2015 to and including Nov. 5, 2015

