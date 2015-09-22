Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Euronext:
* Buying orders for 7,194 Ashler et Manson shares have been registered within IPO
* Buying orders have been served at 83.4028 percent representing 6,000 shares
* Settlement and delivery will take place on Sept. 24
* Trading of 2,541,200 shares of nominal value 0.1 euro per share will begin on the Marché Libre market as from Sept. 23 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.