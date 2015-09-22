Sept 22 Euronext:

* Buying orders for 7,194 Ashler et Manson shares have been registered within IPO

* Buying orders have been served at 83.4028 percent representing 6,000 shares

* Settlement and delivery will take place on Sept. 24

* Trading of 2,541,200 shares of nominal value 0.1 euro per share will begin on the Marché Libre market as from Sept. 23 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)