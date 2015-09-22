Sept 22 Coloplast
* Says to take a further provision of 3 billion Danish
crowns ($448 million) to cover potential settlements and costs
in relation to litigation in the United States
* Says today's increased provision raises total expected
costs in relation to litigation in the United States to 4.5
billion Danish crowns before tax
* Says with knowledge available to the company today, it
estimates that 4.5 billion Danish crowns will cover total costs
of all claims
* Says the provision is not expected to have any impact on
the dividend level for 2014/15
($1 = 6.6996 Danish crowns)
(Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)