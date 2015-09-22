Sept 22 Coloplast

* Says to take a further provision of 3 billion Danish crowns ($448 million) to cover potential settlements and costs in relation to litigation in the United States

* Says today's increased provision raises total expected costs in relation to litigation in the United States to 4.5 billion Danish crowns before tax

* Says with knowledge available to the company today, it estimates that 4.5 billion Danish crowns will cover total costs of all claims

* Says the provision is not expected to have any impact on the dividend level for 2014/15