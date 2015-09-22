Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 Workspace Group Plc :
* Been granted planning permission for redevelopment of Rainbow Industrial Estate in Raynes Park
* Site was valued at 10.5 million stg at March 2015
* Rainbow Industrial Estate is situated 500m from Raynes Park train station and currently consists of low rise industrial units and open yard. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.