* Been granted planning permission for redevelopment of Rainbow Industrial Estate in Raynes Park

* Site was valued at 10.5 million stg at March 2015

Rainbow Industrial Estate is situated 500m from Raynes Park train station and currently consists of low rise industrial units and open yard.