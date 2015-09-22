Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 22 Tieto Oyj :
* Signed a framework agreement with Sweden's legal, financial and administrative services agency, Kammarkollegiet
* Framework agreement comprises seven different providers and has an estimated total value of about 400 million Swedish crowns ($47.9 million) per year over next four years
Source text: bit.ly/1gINbWN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3579 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order