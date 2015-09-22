Sept 22 Tieto Oyj :

* Signed a framework agreement with Sweden's legal, financial and administrative services agency, Kammarkollegiet

* Framework agreement comprises seven different providers and has an estimated total value of about 400 million Swedish crowns ($47.9 million) per year over next four years

