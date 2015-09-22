Sept 22 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 EBIT of 68.7 million euros (H1 prior year: 87.0 million euros)

* Group revenue in first six months of 2015/16 was 1,263.5 million euros ($1.41 billion), a decrease of 1.7 pct from one year earlier

* Is upgrading its guidance for EBIT in 2015/16 financial year from "significantly" to "moderately" below prior year

($1 = 0.8957 euros)