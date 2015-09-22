Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
Sept 22 IdB Holdings SA :
* Reports a consolidated net profit of 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) for H1, compared to a loss of 0.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss 390,000 euros versus loss of 657,000 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Oriu7e Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.