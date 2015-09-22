BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
Sept 22 UNIPROF Real Estate Holding AG :
* In the third quarter 2015, the company has not developed a business which leads to an improvement of the financial situation
* It is envisaged that the ongoing liquidation or settlement continues with the aim of removal of the company. Liquidation proceeds are not expected
* Says same situation to continue in fourth quarter 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing