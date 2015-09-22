Sept 22 British American Tobacco Plc :

* Conditional agreement to acquire 100 percent of CHIC Group: market leading e-cigarette business in Poland

* Vapour technology-sharing term sheet with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company

* Proposed acquisition is subject to approval from Polish anti-trust authority, office of competition and consumer protection

* Collaboration also includes joint research and development activities and cooperation on regulatory, scientific and manufacturing issues relating to vapour products

* Following further negotiations, both companies are expecting to conclude and sign a legally binding, definitive agreement by year-end 2015