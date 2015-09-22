FOREX-Dollar weak as investors await U.S. healthcare vote
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
Sept 22 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG :
* Announces result of rights offering with 99.9 percent of subscription rights exercised
* Gross proceeds are 206.7 million Swiss francs ($212.35 million) Source text: bit.ly/1L3p0kb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9734 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ECB tightening expectations underpin euro (Updates prices, adds quote)
NEW YORK, March 24 - Anglo-Swiss miner Glencore sold its first US dollar bond in two years on Tuesday, but the deal tumbled after pricing as a global sell-off added to a backlash against the deal's tight spread.