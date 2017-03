BRIEF-ReproCell announces exercise of options

* Says 670 of 12th warrants were exercised into 670,000 shares of its common shares from March 1 to March 28, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 396 yen, 90,000 shares at 392 yen, 220,000 shares at 390 yen, 40,000 shares at 381 yen, 20,000 shares at 377 yen, 50,000 shares at 373 yen, 50,000 shares at 370 yen and 150,000 shares at exercise price 362 yen