Sept 23 Montupet SA :

* Confirms that it is not affected by problems currently faced by Volkswagen AG

* Reconfirms solidity of its order book, of its growth and of its profitability

* Forecast for end of 2015 indicate that results will be in line with its objectives of growth and profitability

* Also confirms excellent forecasts for 2016, based on excellent forecast of its customers for european and north american markets

