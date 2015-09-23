Sept 23 Diageo Plc
* Year has started well and performance is in line with our
expectations.
* Volume has grown mid-single digit reflecting both improved
volume growth trends and comparison against weakness at start of
last year
* Price increases have been muted
* Continue to believe that stronger volume growth in f16
will lead to improved top line performance
* Adverse exchange rate movements at current rates will
reduce operating profit for FY16 by approximately 150 million
pounds against last year
* From fy17 we expect to deliver mid-single digit organic
top line growth on a sustained basis and operating margin
expansion of 100 basis points over 3 years
